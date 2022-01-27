Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 3,633.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ:PYZ traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,877. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $98.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.
See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.