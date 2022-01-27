Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 3,633.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:PYZ traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,877. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $98.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

