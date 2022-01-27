Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, an increase of 9,713.5% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.12. 18,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,358. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

