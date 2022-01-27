Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 1,125.5% from the December 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of PXI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.18. 57,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,368. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 281,097 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 82,275 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

