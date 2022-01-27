Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 240,009 shares.The stock last traded at $46.05 and had previously closed at $45.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3,168.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2,136.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

