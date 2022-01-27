Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 2,541.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ KBWY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

