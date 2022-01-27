Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,359 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 196,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 34.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,560,000 after buying an additional 272,948 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after buying an additional 1,087,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

