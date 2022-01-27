Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 330.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $350.83. 1,633,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,131,469. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

