Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Cut by Probabilities Fund Management LLC

Probabilities Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 20.1% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $348.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,131,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

