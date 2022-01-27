Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the December 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 294,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 173,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,092 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 66,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,440. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

