Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Down 85.3% in January

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCC traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.27. 1,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $94.18 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.