Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCU. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 449.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCU traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.77. 766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.64.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

