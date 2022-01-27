Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,814 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

