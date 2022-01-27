Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) rose 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

Invesque Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.