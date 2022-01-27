InvestFeed Market Capitalization Tops $142,244.97 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 101.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $142,244.97 and $728.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestFeed coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 77.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InvestFeed alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00041071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005637 BTC.

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed (IFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

InvestFeed Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestFeed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.