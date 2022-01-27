Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (ABBV, ABT, ADP, AMZN, ASTR, AVT, AVTR, BA, CCI, CNI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 27th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $155.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $150.00 to $143.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $203.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $7.00.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $41.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $250.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $204.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $142.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $130.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $325.00.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $17.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $125.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $134.00 to $126.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $40.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $119.00 to $108.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $116.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $52.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $285.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $55.00 to $53.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $55.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $156.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $118.00.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $27.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $30.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $750.00 to $700.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $770.00 to $725.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $720.00 to $650.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $369.00 to $375.00.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $65.00.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $188.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $225.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $680.00 to $652.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $850.00 to $800.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $657.00 to $675.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $615.00 to $650.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $635.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $136.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $140.00 to $125.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $435.00 to $285.00.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $45.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $260.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $102.00 to $112.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $105.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $30.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $262.00 to $313.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $910.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $888.00 to $1,108.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $49.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $190.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $35.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $32.00.

