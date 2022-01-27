Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (ABBV, ABT, ADP, AMZN, ASTR, AVT, AVTR, BA, CCI, CNI)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 27th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $155.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $150.00 to $143.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $203.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $7.00.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $41.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $250.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $204.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $142.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $130.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $325.00.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $17.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $125.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $134.00 to $126.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $40.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $119.00 to $108.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $116.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $52.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $285.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $55.00 to $53.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $55.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $156.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $118.00.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $27.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $30.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $750.00 to $700.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $770.00 to $725.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $720.00 to $650.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $369.00 to $375.00.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $65.00.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $188.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $225.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $680.00 to $652.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $850.00 to $800.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $657.00 to $675.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $615.00 to $650.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $635.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $136.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $140.00 to $125.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $435.00 to $285.00.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $45.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $260.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $102.00 to $112.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $105.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $30.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $262.00 to $313.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $910.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $888.00 to $1,108.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $49.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $190.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $35.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $32.00.

