Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (ACDVF, ADVZF, AGFMF, AGGZF, ATGFF, ATRWF, BRLXF, BTG, CGIFF, CHRRF)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 27th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$45.25.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.85 to C$4.30.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$172.00.

dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 205 ($2.77). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$240.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $47.00 to $28.00.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$20.25.

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 180 ($2.43).

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$0.10 to C$0.15.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$47.75 to C$42.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$134.00 to C$167.00.

