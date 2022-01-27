Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (ACDVF, ADVZF, AGFMF, AGGZF, ATGFF, ATRWF, BRLXF, BTG, CGIFF, CHRRF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 27th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF)

had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$45.25.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.85 to C$4.30.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$172.00.

dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 205 ($2.77). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$240.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $47.00 to $28.00.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$20.25.

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 180 ($2.43).

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$0.10 to C$0.15.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$47.75 to C$42.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$134.00 to C$167.00.

