Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Terreno Realty (TRNO)

1/13/2022 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

1/13/2022 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $76.00.

1/11/2022 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

1/11/2022 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2021 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2021 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/23/2021 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRNO traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 319,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,318. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

