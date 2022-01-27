Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WH Smith (SMWH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WH Smith (LON: SMWH):
- 1/20/2022 – WH Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,741 ($23.49) to GBX 1,737 ($23.43). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – WH Smith had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,180 ($29.41) price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – WH Smith was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,750 ($23.61).
LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,669 ($22.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,486.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,579.61. WH Smith PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,303 ($17.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,064 ($27.85).
In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.52), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($670,302.10). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.67) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($51,672.96).
