Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WH Smith (SMWH)

1/20/2022 – WH Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,741 ($23.49) to GBX 1,737 ($23.43). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – WH Smith had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,180 ($29.41) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – WH Smith was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,750 ($23.61).

LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,669 ($22.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,486.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,579.61. WH Smith PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,303 ($17.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,064 ($27.85).

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.52), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($670,302.10). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.67) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($51,672.96).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

