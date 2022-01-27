Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 27th (AAP, AFRM, ASBFY, ASND, ATRA, BKKLY, BRO, CELU, CHRW, KGTFF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 27th:

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$0.40 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.35.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brown & Brown’s compelling portfolio along with an impressive growth trajectory driven by organic and inorganic initiatives across all its segments bodes well. Buyouts and collaborations enhanced its existing capabilities and extended its geographic foothold. Strategic efforts continue to drive commission and fees. Its solid capital position, backed by strong operational environment, places it well for long-term growth. Brown & Brown's sturdy performance has been driving cash flow, enabling it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. The insurance boasts a strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash position. Shares of Brown & Brown have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, escalating expenses are likely to affect the margin expansion. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholder's fund.”

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (TSE:MGR). They issued a buy rating and a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from a rise in membership sign-ups, strategic partnerships and international expansion. This along with focus on digitalization initiatives bode well. Given the growth potential on the back of changing market dynamics along with tailwinds related to the health and wellness, the company remains optimistic for a 4,000-plus domestic store opportunity over the long term. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for current year and next year have witnessed upward revisions, indicating investors’ optimism regarding stock growth potential. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Also, slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern.”

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

