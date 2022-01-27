Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for IAMGOLD (IAG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG):

1/20/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

1/14/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

1/13/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – IAMGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/7/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

