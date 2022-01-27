Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Preferred Bank (PFBC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC):

1/24/2022 – Preferred Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Preferred Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Preferred Bank had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Preferred Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Preferred Bank had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PFBC opened at $77.90 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 37.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

