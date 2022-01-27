Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2022 – Sunnova Energy International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

1/24/2022 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $53.00.

1/13/2022 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Sunnova Energy International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

1/9/2022 – Sunnova Energy International was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2022 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/30/2021 – Sunnova Energy International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

12/2/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $2,765,000.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

