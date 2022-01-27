Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALGS) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2022 – Aligos Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

1/7/2022 – Aligos Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $29.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Aligos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

1/6/2022 – Aligos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

1/4/2022 – Aligos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 356,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,759. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,368,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

