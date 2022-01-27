Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

NASDAQ:ISBC remained flat at $$16.34 on Thursday. 132,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,176. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 206,156 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.