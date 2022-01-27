Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $260.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 241,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 103,386 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth $79,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.