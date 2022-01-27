Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 18,241 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 731% compared to the average daily volume of 2,195 call options.

TG Therapeutics stock traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 722,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,816. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

