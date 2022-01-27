Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 925% compared to the average daily volume of 308 put options.

NYSE:ORA traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 698,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

