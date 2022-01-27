Investors Purchase High Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 193,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25). Research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

