Investors Purchase Large Volume of Enterprise Products Partners Call Options (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 306,279 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,517% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,941 call options.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $24.30. 7,864,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,992,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

