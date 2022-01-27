Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.00

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.80), with a volume of 875156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.97).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.05) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.05) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.26. The stock has a market cap of £68.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

In related news, insider Lawrence Zulch bought 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,169 ($5,624.66).

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.