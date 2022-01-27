IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.57

IOG plc (LON:IOG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.57 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 34.82 ($0.47). IOG shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.46), with a volume of 582,402 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £180.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44.

About IOG (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

