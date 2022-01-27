ION (ION) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 79.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, ION has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $23.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00177276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00030812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00077203 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00380929 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,690,626 coins and its circulating supply is 13,790,626 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

