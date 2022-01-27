Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IONKF remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Ionic Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.38.
About Ionic Brands
