Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IONKF remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Ionic Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

About Ionic Brands

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

