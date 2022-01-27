IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 8.4%

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 74,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,587,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.62.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

