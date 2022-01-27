IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $141.76

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $141.76 and last traded at $141.84, with a volume of 7305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.15.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.