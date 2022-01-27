Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. 82,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,816. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -387.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

