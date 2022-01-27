Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up to $10.75

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.33. Iris Energy shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 791 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

