Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $380.07

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 380.07 ($5.13) and traded as low as GBX 369.50 ($4.99). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 369.50 ($4.99), with a volume of 1,905 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 380.07. The company has a market cap of £675.37 million and a P/E ratio of -40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.