IRISnet (IRIS) Market Capitalization Tops $78.87 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $78.87 million and $2.86 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,445.38 or 0.06565341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,300.65 or 1.00144597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050969 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,059,764,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,195,414,582 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

