iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Reduced by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,207 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,979. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.88. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

