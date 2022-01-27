iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Lifted by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 136.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,141 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.79% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $50,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,538 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock remained flat at $$49.88 during trading hours on Thursday. 259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,854. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

