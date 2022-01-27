iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,300 shares, an increase of 746.2% from the December 31st total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.84. 1,141,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

