iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 784.4% from the December 31st total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,265,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

IUSB traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,694,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,141. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $54.33.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.