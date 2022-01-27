iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,587,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.78. 82,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,051. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.