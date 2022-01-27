iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the December 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EMXF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.50. 5,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.