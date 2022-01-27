iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,631,000 after acquiring an additional 848,810 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6,343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 516,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 508,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 95,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,283,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $57.26 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

