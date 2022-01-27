iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,207,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.

