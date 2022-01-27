iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 162,860 shares.The stock last traded at $80.90 and had previously closed at $80.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 736.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $298,000.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

