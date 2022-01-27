iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 80,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 345,719 shares.The stock last traded at $56.13 and had previously closed at $56.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TNF LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

