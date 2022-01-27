iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, a growth of 70,460.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $344,000.

Shares of GNMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.93. 60,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,132. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

